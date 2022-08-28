Sonali Phogat Death: Drug Dealer Arrested, 5 Arrests In 2 Cases So Far

One more drug dealer has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa. With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case.

The drug dealer was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly supplying drugs to another dealer, who reportedly supplied drugs to Ms Phogat's associates, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The owner of the restaurant where Ms Phogat was seen partying the night before her death, and a drug dealer were arrested on Saturday and charged with murder and drugs cases.

The Haryana BJP leader's associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who were arrested on Thursday, have been sent to 10 days in police custody.

The police have so far interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver.

Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs by the accused at the famous restaurant-cum-nightclub Curlie on Anjuna beach on Monday, the police have said, citing security camera footage and alleged confessions.

She "felt uneasy" and could barely walk on her own after drinking it, and was taken to the hotel, Grand Leonny, by her associates where they were staying. The BJP leader was taken to St Anthony's Hospital next morning, where she was declared brought dead.

Though Phogat's death was initially seen as a case of heart attack, a murder case was registered by Goa police after her family demanded a thorough probe and an intervention by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.