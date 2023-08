Son Of Nuh Cop Killed By Mining Mafia To Get Deputy Superintendent Post

The decision was taken by the Haryana cabinet today.

The son of Haryana police officer Surender Singh, who was allegedly run over by a dumper truck during a raid against illegal stone mining in Nuh district last year, will be appointed as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on compassionate grounds, officials said today.

A decision to this effect was taken in a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here this evening, an official statement said.

The statement said the cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding providing the appointment on compassionate grounds to Sidharth, son of late Surender Singh, DSP, on the post of deputy superintendent of police. The relaxation has been given, as a special case, in Ex-Gratia Rules, 2019, it said.

DSP Surender Singh was posted in Tauru town in Nuh to prevent illegal mining when he was allegedly killed in 2022.

"While on duty, some anti-social elements attacked him with a dumper (truck) and he died on the spot. The state government gave him the status of a martyr and the chief minister had also announced that his son will be appointed to the post," said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Assembly's Monsoon session will begin from August 25 here. A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)