Son Of Congress MLA, 5 Others Arrested For Assaulting Cop In Chhattisgarh

The son of a Congress MLA was among six persons arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a policeman and a truck driver at a police station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, an official said.

Ritik Nayak (24), the son of Congress MLA from Raigarh Prakash Nayak, and five others were arrested in connection with the incident that took place on April 15, he said.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Gulapan Ram Yadav rejected the bail plea of the arrested accused and sent them to 14 days' judicial custody, the official said.

Besides Ritik Nayak, the police have arrested his aides Suyash Rai, Upendra Dadsena, Tarun Patel, Raj Patel and Sameer Patel, he said.

A dispute broke out between the truck driver Mulayam Yadav, and Ritik and his associates at Kotraroad bypass on April 15. Subsequently, Yadav fled the spot and reached the police station, following which Ritik and his aides followed him there.

Ritik and his aides allegedly abused and thrashed Mr Yadav and constable LS Rathiya, who was on duty at the police station, and threatened them with dire consequences.

Following the complaint lodged by the constable and the driver, the police have registered the FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

