Son Of A Street Food Seller Becomes A Judge In Uttar Pradesh

An Uttar Pradesh street vendor's son is trending on social media for the incredible feat he achieved. Mohammad Kasim, whose father has a Haleem-selling stall in Sambhal (northwestern Uttar Pradesh), cracked the UP Provincial Civil Service-Judicial (PCS-J) examination to become a judge. Mr Kasim secured 135th rank the result of which was declared on August 30. Several of his friends have posted congratulatory messages on X (formerly Twitter). Some of them, who are already in judicial service, have welcomed Mr Kasim.

"Many Congratulations to Mohammad Kasim bhai, my senior, mentor and a friend on clearing the Uttar Pradesh Civil Judge exam and becoming a judge! Your hard work has paid off, and I'm really proud of your achievement. Wishing you all the best in your new role on the bench!" advocate SG Rabbani said in a post on X.

Many Congratulations to Mohammad Kasim bhai, my senior, mentor and a friend on clearing the Uttar Pradesh Civil Judge exam and becoming a judge! Your hard work has paid off, and I'm really proud of your achievement. Wishing you all the best in your new role on the bench! 🎉👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/hbf4OGffQZ — Adv S G Rabbani Alig (@sgrabbani_ias) August 30, 2023

According to ummid.com, Mr Kasim joined Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) from where he completed his BA LLB. He later took admission in Delhi University (DU) and completed LLM.

"The most interesting part of my judicial service exam was personal interview. There was a panel headed by a high court judge. They were all too impressed by my "direct approach" of engaging with the people," the outlet quoted him as saying.

Mr Kasim gave the credit for his success to his teachers at AMU.

"My mother is the motivational force behind me and never permitted me to drop out of the school," he said.