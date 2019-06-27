Son Of BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Charged In Another Case

A police team "officially'' arrested Akash Vijayvargiya for a protest on June 4 over power cuts.

Troubles mounted for jailed BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, 34 Thursday when he was arrested in another case

Akash, son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested Wednesday when he assaulted a civic official in full public view while opposing demolition of a house.

While he was lodged in district jail in Azad Nagar, a police team "officially'' arrested him for a protest on June 4 over power cuts.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath's effigy was torched during the demonstration. The BJP MLA is accused of leading the protest without taking mandatory permissions.

Inspector Rajendra Chaturvedi of MG Road police station said Akash was arrested under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Ten other accused are wanted in the case, he added. After his arrest for assaulting a civic official, Indore sessions court Thursday rejected Vijayvargiya's bail plea, saying he will have to approach the special court at Bhopal, set up to handle cases against legislators.

