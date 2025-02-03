"Someone With Rs 12 Lakh Salary In Nehru's Time...": PM Jabs Congress On Budget

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a huge cut in income tax for salaried taxpayers in the Union Budget 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's name in a swipe at the Congress party over heavy tax burden in the past.

"... If someone had a salary of Rs 12 lakh at the time of Jawaharlal Nehru - one-fourth would have gone to tax; if today had it been the government of Indira Gandhi, Rs 10 lakh of your Rs 12 lakh would have gone to the government as tax," PM Modi said at a rally in Delhi on Sunday, one day before the last day of the campaign for the assembly election to be held on Wednesday.

"Even just 10-12 years back, in the Congress's time - if you had a salary of Rs 12 lakh - Rs 2.6 lakh would have gone as tax. After yesterday's budget of the BJP govt - those who earn Rs 12 lakh will not have to pay a single rupee as tax..." PM Modi said.

The huge cut in income tax for salaried taxpayers has been welcomed by the middle class. Analysts have said it will increase consumption but also cautioned against runaway inflation.

At the rally in south Delhi's RK Puram, PM Modi said the BJP is the only party that respects the middle class and rewards honest taxpayers.

"Since the budget was announced yesterday [Saturday], the entire middle class has been saying that this is the most middle class-friendly budget in the history of India. Every family in India is brimming with happiness and enthusiasm," the PM said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shot back at PM Modi over his swipe at Nehru, pointing at how he has always been blaming the country's first prime minister "as an excuse".

"Modi ji says that because of Nehru ji many works were stalled. For all the work he is unable to do, he immediately blames Nehru ji as an excuse. [Arvind] Kejriwal says that he is unable to work due to Modi ji. I haven't seen such crybaby leaders. I have not seen bigger cowards than them," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding Nehru built AIIMS and IITs.

"What have they built?" the Congress MP said. "I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, I have seen her break Pakistan into two parts. I laugh at their cowardice that they are unable to take even this small responsibility that they built roads and hospitals for you," she said at a rally.

Votes in the Delhi election will be counted on February 8.