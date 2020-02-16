Some Words Used In Mehbooba Mufti Dossier Were Avoidable: J&K Top Cop

The dossier reads that Mehbooba Mufti is recognised as "hard-headed" and "scheming person"

Few words used in the Jammu and Kashmir government's dossier citing grounds for booking former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under PSA were avoidable, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir told IANS.

"The officials who made the dossier shouldn't have used such words," Mr Singh said. "The dossiers which cite the grounds for slapping PSA must be properly checked by the officials."

The dossier citing grounds for slapping PSA (Public Safety Act) on former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last week read that Ms Mufti is referred for her dangerous and insidious machinations and usurping profile and nature by the masses as "daddy's girl" and "Kota Rani", based on the profile of a historical medieval queen of Kashmir who rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from poisoning of her opponents.

The dossier reads that Mehbooba Mufti is recognised as "hard-headed" and "scheming person", whose actions have been ranging from speeches glorifying terrorists to creating fear among majority population based on cheap politics.