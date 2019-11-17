Some People Trying To Create Rift In Society: Giriraj Singh Attacks Asaduddin Owaisi

"We all should trust the Constitution and law," Giriraj Singh said. (File)

Expressing strong reservation on the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and AIMPLB deciding to file a review petition against the top court verdict, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that "some people are trying to create rift in society and incite it" which is "not good for the country".

"We all should trust the Constitution and law. Some people are trying to create a rift in society and incite it which is not good for the country," Mr Singh said while speaking to reporters in Delhi on Sunday.

"Every section of the society has said that it respects the judgment of the Court," he added.

Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Mr Owaisi said that the "Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible."

"I am not satisfied with the verdict. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation," he had said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue while declining to accept the five acres of land.

On November 9, the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment in the Ayodhya case directing the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the centre and state government.

