Some Creating Conflict In Name Of Religion, Ideology: NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval said some are creating conflict in the name of religion and ideology

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today warned the nation to be on guard against forces conspiring to disturb harmony and create unrest in the name of religion and ideology.

Mr Doval made the comment at an event organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in Delhi, where religious heads attended to discuss and pass a resolution for peace and unity.

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They are creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, and it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Mr Doval said.

The National Security Adviser's warning comes two months after a now suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, made comments on the Prophet Muhammad on TV, which led to condemnation from Gulf nations, followed by India's assurance that it does not tolerate comments such as the one made by "fringe elements".

A Hindu tailor was then killed by two Muslim men on camera in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The comment by Ms Sharma also led to clashes in some parts of the country.