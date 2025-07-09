9 Killed After Bridge Collapses In Gujarat: A Look Back At Major Tragedies

At least nine people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday morning when a portion of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district, sending multiple vehicles into the Mahisagar (Mahi) River.

The incident occurred around peak traffic hours in Padra taluka, on a key bridge that connects the Anand and Vadodara districts. According to officials, the collapsed section brought down four vehicles, two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the structure gave way. Rescue teams from the fire brigade, local police, and the Vadodara district administration rushed to the spot and launched operations to retrieve bodies and search for survivors.

Over the years, India has witnessed some of the deadliest bridge collapses. Here are some of them.

2022: Morbi Suspension Bridge, Gujarat

At least 137 people, including nearly 50 children, were killed when a 150-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on October 30, 2022.

The bridge reopened days earlier after renovations. It was packed with Diwali crowds when it gave way. Footage showed people rocking the bridge moments before it fell. Investigations revealed corroded cables and no fitness clearance.

2016: Kolkata Flyover Collapse, West Bengal

On March 31, 2016, an under-construction flyover collapsed in a crowded Kolkata neighbourhood, killing 26 people. Workers noticed cracks and tried to weld them instead of alerting the public. The accident exposed serious lapses in construction oversight.

2011: Darjeeling Bridge Collapse, West Bengal

In October 2011, tragedy struck near Darjeeling during a Gorkha cultural event when a wooden suspension bridge in Bijanbari collapsed under the weight of a large crowd. At least 32 people were killed, and hundreds more were injured. The bridge was reportedly already weakened by a recent earthquake.

2011: Seppa Bridge Collapse, Arunachal Pradesh

A week after the Darjeeling tragedy, a second bridge collapsed in the northeastern town of Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh. A suspension footbridge gave way while hundreds of villagers gathered to collect a local insect delicacy from the river below. Approximately 30 people, most of them children, died in the collapse.

2006: Bhagalpur Railway Bridge Collapse, Bihar

In December 2006, at least 34 people were killed when a 150-year-old railway bridge collapsed onto a passenger train at Bhagalpur station in Bihar. The bridge was officially marked as disused but had not been demolished or cordoned off. As the train pulled into the station, large sections of the stone and iron structure came crashing down on the coaches.