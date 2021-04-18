'We're Doing Our Best': Maharashtra Health Minister Amid Covid Surge

Rajesh Tope spoke today at NDTV's Solutions Summit.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said the state government is "doing its best" to break the chain of transmission amid unprecedented Covid surge.

"We are doing our best as far providing crucial drugs such as Remdesivir and medical oxygen supply is concerned," he said at NDTV Solutions Summit today.

Urging people to follow all government-mandated protocols seriously, Mr Tope highlighted the preparedness of his government amid the crisis. "There were only 1 lakh beds in the first wave. Now we have five lakh beds in Maharashtra," he said.

The state, worst-hit by the pandemic, reported 67,123 fresh infections on Saturday, its highest daily spike so far.

Earlier while speaking to NDTV, another Maharashtra Minister - Aaditya Thackeray - had said that the state government is already preparing for the third Covid wave.