Soldier Killed In Landmine Explosion In Jammu And Kashmir

The incident happened in Kupwara district. (Representational)

A soldier was killed in a landmine explosion on Saturday near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police said an Army team was on routine patrol when the explosion occurred near the Gulab Post.

Advertisement

"Rifleman Dalbir Singh was injured in the explosion. He was shifted to an Army Hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries," police said.