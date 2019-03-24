Soldier Killed In Ceasefire Violation In J&K, Second In A Week

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 100 times along the LoC in the first three weeks of March alone.

An army jawan was killed in Pakistan firing on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir today. Hari Waker, a resident of Rajasthan, was critically injured in the ceasefire violation in the Shahpur area in Poonch sector late Saturday night which continued till Sunday morning. He died today at the Army Hospital where he was being treated.

"The soldier was critically injured in the firing. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today," the sources added.

On Thursday, Rifleman Yash Paul, 24, lost his life after he was caught up in the heavily shelling by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire over 100 times along the LoC in the first three weeks of March alone.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

With inputs from PTI

