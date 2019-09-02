Soldier Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pak Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

The Indian army has responded to the Pakistani aggression and has managed to cause heavy damage on their side.

All India | Posted by | Updated: September 02, 2019 08:17 IST
Pakistan targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

An Army personnel was killed on Monday after Pakistan violated ceasefire agreement and targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details awaited.



ceasefire violationPakistan

