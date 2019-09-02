Soldier Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pak Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

Pakistan targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. (Representational image)

An Army personnel was killed on Monday after Pakistan violated ceasefire agreement and targeted Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army has responded to the Pakistani aggression and has managed to cause heavy damage on their side.

Further details awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.