Soldier Found Dead In Forest, Police Say Thirst Worsened Condition

A Special Armed Force (SAF) soldier, part of a team combing the dacoit-infested Chitrakoot forest in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district was found dead. A senior official stated that his condition had earlier deteriorated due to thirst.



SAF personnel Sachin Sharma's body was found on Sunday, in the jungle in Batohi area. He was part of a search team in Tharpahad in Chitrakoot, said Inspector General (Rewa Range) Umesh Joga.



The team had gone into the forests three days ago after being tipped off by villagers about the presence of dacoits, Inspector Joga said.



"After the search operation, the condition of three jawans, including Sharma, deteriorated due to thirst as conditions were humid. The remaining team members left the three under a tree to fetch water and reached Bagdhara Post", he added.



The inspector said that two out of the three soldiers later returned leaving Mr Sharma behind.



However, the IG said, when a police team reached the spot where the two had left Mr Sharma, the latter was not there.



"Police teams fanned out in the area but could not find him for two days. On Sunday evening, Sharma's body was recovered from the jungle in Batohi area," Inspector Joga said.



He said that exact cause of death would be known after the postmortem report.



Mr Sharma's family performed his last rites in Bohra village, in MP's Bhind district, with state honours in the presence of senior police officials





