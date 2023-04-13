Another Soldier Dies In Bathinda, No Link To Yesterday's Firing: Army

A soldier has died of a "gunshot wound" in a military station in Punjab's Bathinda, the Army said today, adding that the incident has "no connection" with yesterday's shooting at the same army base that left four soldiers dead.

The soldier, who was in his 20s, was in a different unit stationed at the Bathinda military station.

"The soldier who died yesterday was from a seperate unit as per the army. This incident has nothing to do with the other four soldiers who died. It's a gunshot injury, the post-mortem will be done. The army has informed us that he died due to accidental firing. We are investigating the case, our investigation officer is reaching the spot," a senior police official told NDTV.

The soldier suffered the injury due to "accidental firing", the Army said in a release.

"A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 PM on 12 April 2023 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region. He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, The soldier had returned from leave on 11 April 2023. The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide. There is NO connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 04:30 AM at Bathinda Military Station," the statement released to the media said.

The soldier is the fifth personnel to have died at the military station in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday morning, four soldiers from the artillery unit were killed in an incident of firing inside the military station. The soldiers, in their mid-20s, were sleeping when the incident happened.

A security audit conducted by the army has raised questions about the security at the military station after a first information report (FIR) filed by a Major mentioned about two unknown masked men, one of them holding an INSAS assault rifle, fleeing towards a jungle near the base.

"If outsiders are involved, then how did they manage to enter the base, breaching its security? There is regular patrolling and even quick reaction teams are stationed at strategic locations throughout the cantonment," a senior government officer who is involved in looking into the incident told NDTV, asking not to be named.

The Bathinda cantonment is an important military installation. "It is a frontline station not far from Pakistan. The security around it should have been foolproof," the officer said.