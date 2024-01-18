Soldier Dies After Stepping On Old Landmine Near Line Of Control

At least two other soldiers have been injured in the blast. (Representational)

A soldier was killed after he stepped on an old landmine at Nowshera near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least two other soldiers were injured in the blast, according to preliminary reports.

The Armymen were out on a patrol when one of the soldiers stepped on the landmine, accidentally triggering it. In the blast that followed, he suffered fatal injuries. His two colleagues were also injured. They have now been shifted to a hospital.

The Army is yet to provide information about the identities of the soldiers caught in the tragic incident.