Soldier, Buried Under Snow On India-China Border, Rescued After 3 Days

In a thrilling rescue operation, an soldier who went missing during a patrol along the India-China border, has been safely recovered after being trapped under snow for three days.

Anil Ram, a resident of Bihar's Buxar, was part of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police team deployed for border patrol from Munsyari to Milam. On Thursday, Anil and his porter, Devendra Singh, lost their way due to heavy snowfall.

Stranded in the harsh weather, they took shelter in a cave, 84 kilometers from Munsyari, and spent the night amidst the snow. Undeterred, a rescue team launched a relentless search operation, braving adverse conditions.

After 36 hours of searching, the team finally located Anil and Devendra on the third day and rescued them from the cave. Anil has been hospitalised at an army hospital in Uttarakhand, where he is undergoing treatment.

His family was relieved to hear about his rescue. Anil's brother, Gandhi Kumar, confirmed that he is receiving medical attention and will return home soon.

Sub-divisional magistrate Shreshth Gunsola said both Anil and Devendra are safe, thanks to the efforts of the rescue team, which navigated through four feet of snow to locate them.