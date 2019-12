Devotees Offer Prayers In Haryana's Brahma Sarovar During Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse holds religious importance and devotees offer special prayer (Representational)

Devotees on Thursday took a dip in Haryana's Brahma Sarovar during the last solar eclipse of the decade.

The solar eclipse holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.

It is also being referred to as "ring of fire" and "Surya Grahan" in Hindi.

Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, witnessed a solar eclipse.

Hundreds of devotees also reached the Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for a holy dip in the river and offered special prayers on the day.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued around 11 in the morning.