Solar Eclipse 2021: Amazing Facts About Today's Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2021: Today is Surya Grahan. The 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse will appear

Today the Solar Eclipse Or Surya Grahan will happen. Astronomers and enthusiastic skywatchers are eagerly looking forward to the Solar Eclipse. This will be an annular or the 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse. Eclipses are amazing celestial events that tall a lot about the Sun and astronomers use these opportunities to understand more about the Sun and its corona. Historically Solar Eclipses have been seen as omens but scientists have proved that they are harmless and even helped prove Einstein's theory of relativity.

Solar Eclipse Or Surya Grahan 2021: Interesting facts