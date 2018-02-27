Sohrabuddin Case Claims Yet Another Judge, Tweets Rahul Gandhi

The alleged fake encounter case -- in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused - ran into controversy last year after questions were raised about the death of special judge BH Loya, who was hearing the case. Judge Loya had died of a cardiac arrest in 2014. The judge who replaced him had discharged Amit Shah, saying there was not enough evidence to put him on trial. In course of the trial in the 12-year-old case, several top police officers of Gujarat and Rajasthan have also been discharged.
Today, Rahul Gandhi tweeted:
The Sohrabuddin case claims yet another Judge.
Justice Revati Dere, who challenged the CBI has been removed.
Judge J T Utpat, asked Amit Shah to appear and was removed.
Judge Loya asked tough questions. He died. #HowDidLoyaDie? https://t.co/iNFLVIEQni— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 27, 2018
His party was more direct. Tweeting under the hashtag #HowDidLoyaDie, the Congress said: There seems to be a strange pattern connecting cases involving Amit Shah and judges hearing those cases. What the country wants know (and urgently) is: #HowDidLoyaDie"
Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, who was hearing the petitions challenging the discharge of the police officers, had recently expressed reservations about the CBI's case against the accused and said she was not receiving "enough support" from the agency. On Saturday, the case was assigned to Justice NW Sambre. A notice published on the high court website showed several other cases were also re-assigned.
Sohrabuddin Shaikh, a gangster with alleged terror links, and his wife Kausar Bi were killed in a suspected fake encounter by the Gujarat police in November 2005. His aide Tulsiram Prajapati was killed in another alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2006.