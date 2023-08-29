Society Can't Prosper Unless Women Are Equally Empowered: Ramakrishna Mission Monk

Swami Suvirananda referred to India's progress in becoming self-sufficient, from food supply to space.

Top Ramakrishna Mission monk, Swami Suvirananda, has said praised the vision of modern India saying in Swami Vivekananda's agenda the top priority was focussing on two areas. "One is the elevation of the masses and the other is elevation of women," Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission said at an event to launch a series titled 'NAREN' an innovative audio-visual series presented by Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman of Ambuja Neotia.

"Today we find that women have come out of the shell that they were in for century after century. They have learnt how to assert themselves, they have located their rights and privileges and because they were ignored for a long time there are some aberrations in some cases which will be there for some time," Swami Suvirananda told NDTV.

"Women are progressing and that is a very good sign and it is what Swamiji wanted for women. A society cannot take flight unless both men and women are equally empowered."

Swami Suvirananda also referred to India's progress in becoming self-sufficient, from food supply to space. "I think we are moving in a very positive and wise direction and we are will be very soon there where you will find an emergence of Swami Vivekananda's India," he added.

"This series represents the convergence of technology and spirituality, offering today's youth an unprecedented opportunity to embrace the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda," stated Abhijit Dasgupta. "Through an interactive Q-and-A format, we have breathed life into a fictional science professor and his students, providing an engaging platform to impart Swami-ji's enduring values."

