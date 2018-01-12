Social Media Profile Lands Man In Jail In 17-Year-Old Case

Ahnish Bhatnagar was arrested from his rented accommodation in the Vaishali Nagar area here where he was living with a different identity, Station House Officer of Malviya Nagar, Ajay Sharma said.
Bhatnagar had allegedly accumulated funds from clients for his company with a promise of high returns but duped them of lakhs and closed down the company.
Rajasthan High Court directed the police to arrest him, where a case was pending against him, Mr Sharma said.
Bhatnagar was on social media with a different name.
Two other accused were absconding.