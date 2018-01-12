Social Media Profile Lands Man In Jail In 17-Year-Old Case

Rajasthan High Court directed the police to arrest Ahnish Bhatnagar, where a case was pending against him.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 12, 2018 22:17 IST
Ahnish Bhatnagar was on social media with a different name

Jaipur:  A man absconding in a 17-year-old forgery case was arrested on Friday due to his profile on social media, an official said.

Ahnish Bhatnagar was arrested from his rented accommodation in the Vaishali Nagar area here where he was living with a different identity, Station House Officer of Malviya Nagar, Ajay Sharma said.

Bhatnagar had allegedly accumulated funds from clients for his company with a promise of high returns but duped them of lakhs and closed down the company.

Rajasthan High Court directed the police to arrest him, where a case was pending against him, Mr Sharma said.

Bhatnagar was on social media with a different name.

A detailed investigation of his social media profile revealed that he was living in the Vaishali Nagar area from where he was arrested, the SHO said.

Two other accused were absconding.

