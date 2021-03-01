Social Distancing, Sanitisers: UP Primary Schools Reopen With Covid Protocols

Strict guidelines have been issued to safely resume schooling for classes 1 to 5.

Primary schools across Uttar Pradesh have opened from today after a year-long gap due to the Covid pandemic. Strict guidelines have been issued to safely resume schooling for classes 1 to 5.

Other classes have been open in the state for the past few months.

The schools were opened after an order last month by the state government that asked for use of face masks, sanitisers and 50 per cent attendance in one shift.

At Lucknow's City Montessori School, one of the city's oldest institutions, administrators said about 75 per cent of students turned up with their parents consent.

"Right from the gate we ensured physical distancing and we ensured a staggered entry. We will ensure a gap of an hour between two shifts to santise the premises," Dr Yasmin Khan, the vice principal of the school told NDTV.

Navya Varshney, a class 4 students brought a sanitiser and a spray along with her as she visited her school after a year-long gap. "My parents encouraged me to attend classes. They said don't be afraid, go to school and study. It's also an opportunity to meet your friends after a long time," she told NDTV.

At a government primary school in western UP's Hapur, students turned up too but in slightly lesser numbers. Most children across the state study in government-run schools where providing online education in the last year when schools were shut due to the pandemic has been a challenge. Many government primary schools across the state were decorated for the reopening and teachers asked to ensure Covid protocols were followed.