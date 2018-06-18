So Who's Finance Minister Anyway, Wonders Congress's Manish Tewari The finance ministry website has Arun Jaitley as minister, while, PMO website refers to him as "Minister without Portfolio".

Share EMAIL PRINT Arun Jaitley has been active on social media since he came out of surgery earlier this month New Delhi: As Union Minister



"Who is the Finance Minister of India? PMO (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office) website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website, is holding meetings via video conference. PM needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister," Congress leader Manish Tewari said.



Accusing the government of "gross economic mismanagement over the past four wears", Mr Tewari said it was "because NDA and PM haven't understood one simple equation, that social disharmony and economic development can't go hand in hand, former is enemy of latter".



Piyush Goyal was assigned additional charge of the finance ministry in May, when Mr Jaitley was in hospital for surgery.



The PMO website refers to Mr Jaitley as "Minister without Portfolio" and Mr Goyal is described as the minister in charge of finance along with railways, coal and corporate affairs. The website was updated on May 14.



The finance ministry website has Mr Jaitley as minister.



Mr Jaitley has been active on social media since he came out of surgery earlier this month. He has responded to opposition attacks on economic policies and even held a meeting with top officials of the finance ministry by video-conference.



As Union Minister Arun Jaitley today hit back at critics on the government's economic policies, the Congress questioned, who is the Finance Minister of India?"Who is the Finance Minister of India? PMO (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office) website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website, is holding meetings via video conference. PM needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister," Congress leader Manish Tewari said.Accusing the government of "gross economic mismanagement over the past four wears", Mr Tewari said it was "because NDA and PM haven't understood one simple equation, that social disharmony and economic development can't go hand in hand, former is enemy of latter".Piyush Goyal was assigned additional charge of the finance ministry in May, when Mr Jaitley was in hospital for surgery.The PMO website refers to Mr Jaitley as "Minister without Portfolio" and Mr Goyal is described as the minister in charge of finance along with railways, coal and corporate affairs. The website was updated on May 14. The finance ministry website has Mr Jaitley as minister.Mr Jaitley has been active on social media since he came out of surgery earlier this month. He has responded to opposition attacks on economic policies and even held a meeting with top officials of the finance ministry by video-conference. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter