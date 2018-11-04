White-Out In Kashmir Leads To Power Blackout, School Exams In Candlelight

Heavy snowfall ahead of time has severely damaged the apple crop in Kashmir

Highlights Untimely snowfall in Kashmir damages apple crop Omar Abdullah requests Governor to help apple growers Massive power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, roads blocked due to snowfall

Heavy untimely snowfall has thrown life out of gear in Jammu and Kashmir. Key road links are blocked and there is complete breakdown of power supply in the Valley. Apple growers have been badly hit and thousands of apple trees have been covered with thick snow.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Sunday tweeted, "Massive damage to apple trees. This will further cripple an economy that is already distressed." He has requested the Governor to ask his officers to assess the damages and help the apple growers.

Massive damage to apple trees. This will further cripple an economy that is already distressed. I request @jandkgovernor to instruct the administration to assess the damage & ensure adequate compensation to the horticulturalists who have been affected. pic.twitter.com/GXfVp0CneV — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 4, 2018

"In the last two decades, it's only the fourth time that it has snowed in Srinagar in November - with 2009, 2008 and 2004 being the earlier instances," an official of the Meteorological Department told news agency PTI. All weather stations across the Valley saw a drop of around 10 degrees Celsius from the normal day temperature for this time of the year.

A minimum of minus three degree Celsius was recorded at Gulmarg while Srinagar recorded 1.8 degrees.

Most homes in Kashmir are without electricity for the last two days and students were seen writing their exams in candle light. Many hospitals are also without power supply. Power department officials have told NDTV that power supply is likely to be restored by the evening in most places. Around 7000 workers are trying to restore electricity in the state.

Heavy snowfall, for the second consecutive day in the higher reaches of Kashmir, has triggered avalanches in some parts of Gurez in Bandipora district. Traffic department officials said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the arterial road connecting the Valley with rest of the country, has been closed for vehicles and operations at Srinagar international airport are severely hit.