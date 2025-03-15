Snakes Found Crawling Inside Air Conditioner In Andhra Pradesh, Video Goes Viral

A family in Andhra Pradesh was taken aback when they found multiple snakes and hatchlings inside their air conditioner. The incident occurred in Pendurthi area of Visakhapatnam when the family switched on the air conditioner and heard an unusual noise.

Satyanarayana, a member of the family, initially assumed that the AC has developed a technical fault since it wasn't used for a long time.

But upon opening the unit to inspect the appliance, they were shocked to find tiny snakes crawling inside.

Satyanarayana immediately contacted a professional snake catcher, who safely removed the reptile along with its hatchlings.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

@TeluguScribe during the installation some people won't cover AC pipeline hole with white cement due to that mistake some insects come through the hole in winter season so pls make sure after installation the hole is covered — AFRID KHAN???? (@Afridhpatan) March 12, 2025

A user said explained a possible cause that could have led the snakes to enter the appliance. “During the installation, some people won't cover the AC pipeline hole with white cement. Due to that mistake, some insects come through the hole in the winter season, so pls make sure after installation the hole is covered," the user said.

Another commented, "They will never sleep peacefully on that bed."

According to wildlife specialists, snakes often look for warm, sheltered spaces, especially when laying eggs. Old or rarely used air conditioners can provide a secure hiding spot, as their small openings and vents allow easy access.

This is not the first time a snake has been found in an unusual place. Earlier, in October 2023, a man in South Delhi's Chittaranjan Park found a six-foot-long python inside his car's engine. He immediately contacted Wildlife SOS, who arrived and took nearly 30 minutes to extract the snake. The snake was later handed over to the forest department.

In the same month, a man in Kerala escaped a venomous snake bite after finding a small cobra inside his two-wheeler helmet. The man had placed his helmet on a platform next to his parked scooter at his workplace. Later in the evening, as he was preparing to leave, he noticed something slithering into his helmet, leading to the shocking discovery.