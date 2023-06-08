Smriti Irani's Takedown Of Rahul Gandhi Over 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' Campaign

Congress leadership is using outside forces to hurt Indian democracy, said Smriti Irani. (File)

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan', Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday questioned his love for Indian democracy and his boycotting of inauguration of new Parliament building.

"What kind of love is this that massacres Sikhs? What kind of love is this that has joined hands with those who loot coal and fodder? What kind of love is this that insults Sengol? What kind of love is this that boycotts one's own parliament? What kind of love is this that doesn't speak when 'The Kerala Story' comes? What kind of love is this, which shakes hands and hugs those who curse India? What kind of love is this?" said Smriti Irani.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for defaming India abroad, she said, "What kind of love is this, which shakes hands with those who hug those who curse India, what kind of love is this?"

During a press conference, Smriti Irani enumerated the achievements of the Government of India regarding the safety of women and said, "Today women are protected in the government'," apart from this, she placed before the media the achievements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the last 9 years.

In response to the question that the Bharatiya Janata Party is an anti-Muslim party, Smriti Irani said the priority of the government is to ensure the holistic development of everyone. She further added that the Modi government has allocated a budget of Rs 31,450 crore compared to the Congress's Rs 12,000 crore, which itself tells about the priority of the government.

"I think the priority of the government is to ensure that every class is assured that financial allocation is done for any class, any community, or any need. They should ask the Gandhi family, who call themselves protectors of the Muslim community, that their government has shown an expenditure of only Rs 12,000 crore, and in the last nine years, the Modi government has given a budget of Rs 31,450 crore. The figures themselves tell the truth about the center's priority," said Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani.

She said that Congress leadership is using outside forces to hurt Indian democracy and are determined to hurt the democratic system of the country in their hunger for power.

"Congress leadership is using outside forces to hurt our democracy. As the elections are nearing, the description of such activities of the Congress leaders is in itself an indication that the Congress is trying to seize power. In hunger, they are determined to hurt the democratic system of their country, why are the people of the Gandhi family so helpless?" she added.

Talking about Nitish Kumar's Opposition unity, Smriti Irani said their desire will also be swept away like the bridge was swept away in Bihar.

"Those who are looking to support each other have failed to even stand on their own two feet; a whole structure (the Bihar Bridge Collapse) of 1750 crores is in water. I believe their desires will also be swept away in 2024 in this way," said Smriti Irani.

Speaking on Odisha triple tarin tragedy and on Mamta Banerjee's statement regarding the CBI investigation, she said rthat those who are not averse to the truth should not question the CBI investigation as well.

