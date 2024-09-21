Karnataka BJP Files Compliant Against Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks In US

Following his remarks, Rahul Gandhi came under heavy scanners from BJP leaders (File)

Karnataka BJP leaders filed a formal complaint with Police Inspector of High Ground Police Station in Bengaluru against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in USA over SC, ST and OBC communities.

The state unit accused LOP Rahul Gandhi of making divisive and provocative remarks targeting the SC, ST and OBC communities, endangering India's internal security, sovereignty, unity and integrity.

The state unit also sought an investigation into the statements and legal action for the same.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, said that the Congress Party will think of scraping reservations when India becomes a 'fair place'.

Rahul Gandhi, when asked about reservations during his conversation at Georgetown University, said that the Dalits, Adivasis and OBC communities are still not getting participation in the system, adding that India is not a 'fair place'.

He also reiterated the need to conduct a caste census while saying that 90 per cent of the country's population -- OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis-- not having proper representation in the country is the "elephant in the room."

"There's an elephant in the room. When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90% of India--OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis--aren't even part of the game. That's really the elephant in the room," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Out of the top ten businesses in India, almost none are owned by the 90 per cent of the population. In the highest courts of the country, there is almost no participation from this 90 per cent. In the national media--anchors and journalists--there is zero participation from lower castes, OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis," the Congress leader said.

Following these remarks in USA, the LOP Lok Sabha came under heavy scanners from BJP leaders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)