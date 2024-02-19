Amethi Braces For Showdown As Rahul Gandhi And Smriti Irani In Town Today

Union Minister Smriti Irani is all set to embark on a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency of Amethi, commencing today, just as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra makes its way into the town. This marks a rare convergence of the political heavyweights in the electoral battleground that was once known as the Gandhi family's stronghold.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani unseated Rahul Gandhi, ending his 15-year reign in Amethi. Since then, the two leaders have seldom found themselves in Amethi simultaneously. The last instance was in February 2022, when they attended separate campaign events in the lead-up to the assembly elections.

Ms Irani's representative, Vijay Gupta, revealed that the Union Minister's visit will span four days. During this time, she plans to engage with residents in various villages, underscoring her commitment to understanding and addressing the concerns of her constituents. The visit will culminate with Irani's house-warming ceremony on February 22, a promise she made to the electorate before her election.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will be in Amethi as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to arrive today. The Congress leader has planned a roadshow and a public meeting in the town, aiming to connect with the people and garner support for the party's initiatives.

While the anticipation of a direct confrontation between Mr Gandhi and Ms Irani is high, officials familiar with their schedules suggest that the likelihood of such an encounter is minimal. Both leaders have packed itineraries, and their paths are expected to cross only symbolically during this visit.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

Amethi, once a bastion for the Gandhi family, continues to be a focal point in Indian politics, and is expected to again witness a fierce contest between Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.