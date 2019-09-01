Women Pay A Price For Sticking To Their Choices: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said that she was willing to pay the price (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that she learnt a "very early" lesson that if a woman sticks to her choice, she ends up paying a price.

Ms Irani, who was a popular small screen actress before plunging into politics, said she is of the view that once one decides to do what she wants to do, the journey forward becomes comparatively easier.

"I took a lesson very early when my mother told me if you want to stand by your choices and by your decision, it doesn't come easy. You will always a price to pay.

"(She said,) you will be labelled as being too optimistic or too high-handed or short-fused, or too aggressive. But such tags will not be applied to your male colleagues," she said at an event on Saturday night.

The BJP MP told the moderator of the programme that she was willing to pay that price.

As the moderator joked why the characters essayed by her in small screen used to cry so much, Ms Irani quipped, "If I laugh while going to the bank, who cares what I do on screen."

Asked by a member of the audience how she manages to balance ministerial responsibilities, political work and family, she said women are multi-taskers and it comes easily to them.

Talking about women as brave heart and warriors, Ms Irani said, "think about Jhansi Ki Rani".

Ms Irani said the 10 women achievers, who were felicitated at the 16th national edition of Devi award by a newspaper group on Saturday evening, will inspire million others with their inspiring stories.

