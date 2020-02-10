Smriti Irani Promises To 'Campaign' For Girl Who Wants to be India's PM

Smriti Irani with Adhishree in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Union Minister Smriti Irani -- who often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her feed -- is earning a lot of praise on Instagram with her latest post. In the photo, the Textiles and Women & Child Development Minister is seen posing with a young girl in the Central Hall of Parliament. But it is her caption for the photo that takes the cake.

"Begin your week on an upbeat note and meet my candidate Adhishree she has officially appointed me as her campaign manager when she fights her first election. Energetic, Audacious, kind and graceful; girls like her are our pride, our hope," Ms Irani captioned the post.

The post has drawn praise from social media, with many complimenting Ms Irani for being an inspiration for young girls who dream to be the leaders of tomorrow.

"This is so heart warming. Nothing speaks of a leader more than their accessibility to common man and to be able to call them 'kaki'," wrote one user.

"You are an inspiration to many girls and women," read another comment.

This is not the first time that Ms Irani had shared the same photo.

"Met young Adhishree Mane who proposes to be Minister of Home, PM & President of India one day . Confirmed my participation in her future campaign in Central Hall today," Ms Irani had captioned her tweet on December 11.

Met young Adhishree Mane who proposes to be Minister of Home, PM & President of India one day . Confirmed my participation in her future campaign in Central Hall today. pic.twitter.com/6rS8TMelBo - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 11, 2019

Ms Irani, an active Instagram user, is known for her eclectic Insta feed. She often shares funny memes, sweet pictures of her family, informative tidbits and witty jokes on the photo and video sharing app.