Smriti Irani's Epic Photobomb Post In New Parliament Building

Amid the grand opening ceremony of the new parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday, a lighthearted moment unfolded when Union Minister Smriti Irani and G Kishan Reddy snuck into the frame as the photographer was clicking Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ms Irani shared the image on Twitter, with the caption, "Photo bombed — ! When everyone wants to be a part of the ‘main frame'."

Photo bombed — ! When everyone wants to be a part of the ‘main frame'. pic.twitter.com/nAzGpqtHSu — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 28, 2023

Amit Shah can be seen posing for a picture while seated in the treasury benches of the new parliament. Smriti Irani, gleefully smiling and just a row behind Mr Shah, makes her way into the frame too. Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also photobombed the picture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

In his first address in the new parliament, PM Modi said as India surges ahead, the new parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress.

"Some moments in the developmental journey of a nation get immortalised, today is one such day...The new Parliament complex will witness the realisation of our 'developed India' resolution," the PM said.