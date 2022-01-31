Slogans Supporting Godse Raised By Right-Wing Group In Indore; Case Filed

Group has been charged under the Indian Penal Code, the police said (Representational)

Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha were charged on Monday for raising slogans on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in support of his assassin Nathuram Godse. Mahatama Gandhi's death anniversary on January 30 is observed nationwide as Martyrs' Day.

The group had gathered at Indore's Veer Savarkar Square despite prohibitory orders banning such gatherings without permission, police officer Kamlesh Sharma said.

They have been charged under the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhairyasheel Yevle, who was present at the spot, said an FIR was registered against Hindu Mahasabha activists for demonstrating and raising slogans in support of Godse, adding that they were prevented from holding an exhibition there.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said stern action should be taken against the Hindu Mahasabha activists, and alleged such incidents are taking place due to the patronage of the ruling BJP.