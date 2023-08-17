'Sky Is Not The Limit': Internet Erupts In Pride As Lander Vikram Detaches From Chandrayaan 3

Several also shared their best wishes with ISRO.

Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram detached from the spacecraft's propulsion module and started their separate journeys, ISRO said on Thursday. Chandrayaan 3 came further close to the Moon and internet users couldn't be happier about this remarkable feat.

Many social media users expressed their excitement on X, formerly Twitter. Several also shared their best wishes with ISRO.

Here's how a few people expressed their excitement:

Indian Administrative Service officer, Sonal Goel wrote, "It is rightly said even the Sky is not the limit when there are footprints on the Moon. Congratulations to all of us as #Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander successfully separates from the spacecraft and is on its way to the moon."

It is rightly said even the Sky is not the limit when there are footprints on the Moon 🔥🌙



Congratulations to all of us as #Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander successfully separates from spacecraft and is on its way to the moon 💯🇮🇳#VikramLander#MoonMission#Chandrayaan3Mission… pic.twitter.com/bhSWitIy3o — Sonal Goel IAS 🇮🇳 (@sonalgoelias) August 17, 2023

Another user wrote, "Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander successfully separates from spacecraft. Now both will Orbit #Moon on it's own & Landing on South Pole on 23rd Aug."

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander successfully separates from spacecraft 💯

Now both will Orbit #Moon on it's own & Landing on South Pole on 23rd Aug.🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/MMJ8azl3c7 — Dhruv Tripathi (@Dhruv_tr108) August 17, 2023

The third user wrote, "Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander successfully separates from spacecraft. Waiting for 23rd August now to create history."

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander successfully separates from spacecraft 💯. Waiting for 23rd August now to create history #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/2G5908az6b — Sachin Chaudhary (@Tweets_Sachin1) August 17, 2023

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Proud moment for Indian Every Indian after this Successfully Separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module," the fourth user wrote.

"Chandrayaan-3 Update! The Vikram lander has successfully detached and is on its way for a historic soft landing on the Moon on August 23. With each manoeuvre, India's lunar ambitions soar higher. A proud moment for our space research and for every Indian," the fifth user expressed.

🚀 Chandrayaan-3 Update!

The Vikram lander has successfully detached and is on its way for a historic soft landing on the Moon on August 23. With each maneuver, India's lunar ambitions soar higher. A proud moment for our space research and for every Indian! 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3#ISROpic.twitter.com/3Dj46xGv4A — TechFinLife (@TechFinLife) August 17, 2023

The lander and rover, Pragyaan, are expected to land on the Moon on August 23. Once on the Moon, the lander Vikram will photograph the Pragyaan rover, which will deploy its instruments to study seismic activity on the lunar surface.

India's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit maneuver yesterday, bringing its spacecraft even closer to the surface of the Moon.