LIVE Updates: Big Step For Chandrayaan-3, Lander 'Vikram' Separates From Spacecraft

The lander and rover, Pragyaan, are expected to land on the Moon on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3's lander 'Vikram' has successfully separated from spacecraft. The lander and rover, Pragyaan, are now expected to land on the Moon on August 23. Once on the Moon, the lander Vikram will photograph the Pragyaan rover, which will deploy its instruments to study seismic activity on the lunar surface. India's ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully completed its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit maneuver yesterday, bringing its spacecraft even closer to the surface of the Moon.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Chandrayaan-3's Lander Vikram:

Aug 17, 2023 13:41 (IST) Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Propulsion Module Continues Its Journey In Current Orbit, Says ISRO



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Meanwhile, the Propulsion Module continues its journey in the current orbit for months/years.



The SHAPE payload onboard it would

☑️ perform spectroscopic study of the Earth's atmosphere and

☑️ measure the variations in polarization from the clouds on... - ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023