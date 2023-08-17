'Thanks For The Ride, Mate': Lander Vikram Detaches From Spacecraft

Chandrayaan-3 took off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14

They had travelled together for over a month through thick and thin, air and space. And then it was time for goodbye. As their paths diverged, one said to the other, "Thanks for the ride, mate!".

This is how the Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) imagined the moment Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram detached from the spacecraft's propulsion module and started their separate journeys.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



‘Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋'

said the Lander Module (LM).



LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM)



LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.



Now, 🇮🇳 has3⃣ 🛰️🛰️🛰️… pic.twitter.com/rJKkPSr6Ct — ISRO (@isro) August 17, 2023

This afternoon, it was successfully put into the 153 km X 163 km orbit. The propulsion module, its job now done, will continue its journey in this orbit while the lander moves closer to the moon. The lander will descend to a lower orbit at 4 pm tomorrow, continuing its gradual journey towards the moon.

Vikram Lander will attempt a soft landing on the surface of the moon on August 23. ISRO has left no stone unturned to ensure a fail-safe landing this time following the Chandrayaan-2 setback.

As part of a back-up plan during the moon landing, Vikram Lander is equipped with a "salvage mode".

After the lander touches down and the lunar dust settles, 'Pragyaan' rover will roll down from the Vikram Lander. Then the lander will take images of the rover and vice-versa.

Following the moon landing, the rover will collect data on the composition and geology of the surface of the moon, paving the way for wide-ranging research.

Last week, ISRO chairman S Somanath said all systems were operating as planned. "Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August. The satellite is healthy," he said.