Skill Earning Scheme, Student Innovation Fund As Madhya Pradesh Launches Youth Policy

Fellowship will also be given to the youth to promote traditional and tribal folk art.

Madhya Pradesh, which will go to polls later this year, on Thursday launched a youth policy for their welfare.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the scope of Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy will cover education and skills, employment and entrepreneurship, health, youth leadership and social work, sports and fitness, arts and culture and environmental protection.

"The aim of the Madhya Pradesh youth policy is that the youth of the state become such entrepreneurs who are ready to take risks with confidence. They should get aware of the economic and financial system. They should become mentally and physically healthy and be responsible towards agriculture and the environment," said Chief Minister Chouhan at a Youth Mahapanchayat program held at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the state capital Bhopal.

The Youth Commission will be reconstituted and it will be done by April 5. The Commission will address the problems of the youth.

The youth budget will come separately in the next year's budget, the Chief Minister said, adding that MP Youth Games would be organised in the state. Yoga education would be started and playgrounds would be made in every village, he added.

"We are making 'Chief Minister Youth Skill Earning Scheme' under which the youth can learn and earn. A minimum of Rs 8,000 a month will be given to the youth. Registration will start from June 1 and the money will be deposited from July 1," said Mr Chouhan.

A provision of one thousand crore has been made for this in the budget.

The Chief Minister also said, "To improve education, we are building CM Rise School which will be equipped with modern facilities. We will provide facilities like private schools by making CM Rise School."

Student Innovation Fund will be created in the state at a cost of Rs. 100 crore to encourage students to start business at the university level with the start-up policy.

