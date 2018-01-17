Six Months After Son's Death In Saudi, Mother Seeks Help To Bring Back Body Even after running from post to pillar, Shakunatala Devi said the body of her son could not be brought back. "In last six months we went to Lucknow several times and also to Delhi but still we are waiting for the body."

Shakunatala Devi's son was working in Saudi Arabia for the last four years Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh: It has been six months that her son died, but Shakuntala Devi is still waiting for the last glimpse of him. Her son was working in Saudi Arabia but died in an accident there.



Even after running from post to pillar, Devi said the body of her son could not be brought back. "In last six months we went to Lucknow several times and also to Delhi but still we are waiting for the body."



She said, that her son has two children and neither of them know about their father's death. "My son has two children but they do not know that their father will never return. His wife is shocked."



She said that District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh had assured that the needful would be done to bring her son back, but nothing happened. "We want to perform his last rites here. I met the district magistrate in this regard and he has given us assurance. My entire family is waiting for the body and I appeal to the government to help me," she added.



Asked about the issue, the district magistrate said that the foreign ministry had sought certain information about it and efforts were being made to bring the body fast and hand it over to the family.



(With Inputs From PTI)



