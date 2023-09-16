'Situation In Manipur Worrisome': RSS Leader

Violence has gripped Manipur since May. (Representational)

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secreatry Manmohan Vaidya on Saturday said that the situation in Manipur is worrisome but the government has to take decisions as the conflict is between two communities.

"The situation in Manipur is worrisome. Our workers have informed us about it. But mainly the decision has to be taken by the government. There is a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Our volunteers are in touch with people from both the community," Mr Vaidya said.

Mr Vaidya was speaking to media persons on the culmination of the RSS' three-day annual coordination meeting in Pune, which began on September 14.

He further said, "Our society has deprived the SC and ST community of respect, facilities and education for many years."

"To take them together there is a Constitution-backed reservation, they should get it...Demands of other reservations are political so we did not discuss it," he said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak is held every year and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryvah Dattatreya Hosabale, and other senior office bearers of the RSS take part in the Baithak.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (Coordination Meeting) is held every year. Last year, the meeting was held at Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Violence has gripped the entire state since May and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

