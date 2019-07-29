'Beti Bachao Slogan A Warning': Sitaram Yechury On Rape Survivor's Crash

Sitaram Yechury said it is the reality of BJP's policies towards women (File)

Linking the BJP to a road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor's car, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Monday that the government's "Beti Bachao" slogan was a "grim warning in this context" as the sexual assault case was against a ruling party lawmaker.

In the road accident on Sunday, a car carrying the survivor, who has accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While two of her family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured, police said.

"Beti Bachao! This slogan is a grim warning in this context, which involves a BJP lawmaker and party's state government. This is the reality of BJP's policies towards women," Mr Yechury tweeted.

Sengar, a BJP MLA, was arrested on April 13 last year.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the accident took place when they were on their way to meet the survivor's uncle, who is lodged in a Rae Bareli jail in a separate case.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save the daughter, educate the daughter) is a government campaign aimed at generating awareness about welfare schemes intended for the girl child in the country.

