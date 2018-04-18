Sitaram Yechury Not Allowed To Table Political Report At Major CPM Meet According to party sources, this is "probably the first time" that the draft resolution, one of the most important documents, has been not presented by the general secretary.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sitaram Yechury, however, presented placed the draft minority report at the congress Hyderabad: In an unprecedented move, the CPI(M) Central Committee today did not allow General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to present the crucial draft political resolution at the ongoing party congress in Hyderabad.



The draft, which once adopted by the congress would finalise the political line of the CPI(M) for the next three years, was instead presented by former general secretary Prakash Karat.



According to party sources, this is "probably the first time" that the draft resolution, one of the most important documents, has been not presented by the general secretary.



Mr Yechury, however, presented placed the draft minority report at the congress, which was defeated at the previous central committee meeting last month.



The critical issue in the draft centres around whether the CPI(M) should join hands with "all secular, democratic forces", including the Congress, to take on the BJP.



While the Karat faction has been against any understanding with the Congress, the Yechury faction has favoured joining hands with all secular parties to fight the BJP in the changed scenario, including the recent ouster of the CPI(M)-led Left Front from Tripura.



The decision not to allow Mr Yechury to present the draft resolution has certainly not gone down well with the delegation from Bengal.



"It clearly shows that the hardliners led by Karat want to show that the party does not agree with the Yechury line of having any kind of understanding with the Congress party in defeating the BJP," said a CPI(M) leader requesting anonymity.



"Though there is nothing in our (CPI-M) constitution that if a particular line is defeated, then the person taking that like would have to quit, but defeat of a line means moral defeat and shows that he cannot lead a party," another delegate said.



The debate on the draft political report which began today is likely to end in voting as both factions are sticking to their respective stances, though there is a section within the leadership which feels a middle path can be found out to satisfy both sides.



The discussion on the draft will continue tomorrow at the five-day CPI(M) Congress.



In an unprecedented move, the CPI(M) Central Committee today did not allow General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to present the crucial draft political resolution at the ongoing party congress in Hyderabad.The draft, which once adopted by the congress would finalise the political line of the CPI(M) for the next three years, was instead presented by former general secretary Prakash Karat.According to party sources, this is "probably the first time" that the draft resolution, one of the most important documents, has been not presented by the general secretary.Mr Yechury, however, presented placed the draft minority report at the congress, which was defeated at the previous central committee meeting last month.The critical issue in the draft centres around whether the CPI(M) should join hands with "all secular, democratic forces", including the Congress, to take on the BJP.While the Karat faction has been against any understanding with the Congress, the Yechury faction has favoured joining hands with all secular parties to fight the BJP in the changed scenario, including the recent ouster of the CPI(M)-led Left Front from Tripura.The decision not to allow Mr Yechury to present the draft resolution has certainly not gone down well with the delegation from Bengal."It clearly shows that the hardliners led by Karat want to show that the party does not agree with the Yechury line of having any kind of understanding with the Congress party in defeating the BJP," said a CPI(M) leader requesting anonymity."Though there is nothing in our (CPI-M) constitution that if a particular line is defeated, then the person taking that like would have to quit, but defeat of a line means moral defeat and shows that he cannot lead a party," another delegate said. The debate on the draft political report which began today is likely to end in voting as both factions are sticking to their respective stances, though there is a section within the leadership which feels a middle path can be found out to satisfy both sides.The discussion on the draft will continue tomorrow at the five-day CPI(M) Congress. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter