Left Veteran Sitaram Yechury Dies At 72 After Battling Respiratory Illness

Sitaram Yechury was CPIM general secretary since 2015

Veteran Left leader and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury died this afternoon. He was 72 and was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The CPM leader was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS on August 19 and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The AIIMS said in a statement that Mr Yechury died at 3.05 pm today. The family has donated his body to AIIMS for teaching and research purposes. His body will be at AIIMS for two days now and then shifted to AKG Bhavan, the CPM headquarters, so that his admirers and comrades can pay their respects. Later, the body will be shifted to AIIMS again.

A member of CPM's top decision-making body Politburo for over three decades, Mr Yechury was a Rajya Sabha MP from 2005 to 2017.

An alumnus of Delhi's St Stephen's College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mr Yechury started his political career with the Students' Federation of India and joined the CPIM in 1975. He was pursuing his doctorate in Economics from JNU when the Indira Gandhi government imposed the Emergency in 1975 and he was arrested along with many other leaders who would later play a key role in national politics. His PhD remained incomplete.

Mr Yechury was elected president of the JNU Student's Union thrice in a year after he was out of jail. It was during this time that he also met Prakash Karat, who would remain a lifelong comrade.

In 1992, he was elected as a Politburo member. Four years later, he was among the leaders who played a key role in drafting a Common Minimum Programme for the United Front government. Mr Yechury also played a significant role in forging of the ruling coalition for the UPA government in 2004.

Expressing his condolences, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, described him as a "friend" and a "protector of the Idea of India". "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of Sitaram Yechury. "His contributions to public life will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Mr Gadkari said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences. "Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for the national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she said in a post on X.