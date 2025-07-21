Siren Ban Order Issued Across Karnataka During VIP Movement

In a significant move to enhance public safety and reduce noise pollution, Karnataka Director General of Police Dr. M.A. Saleem has issued a statewide order prohibiting the use of sirens during VIP movement.

The directive, circulated to all unit heads, cites growing concerns over the misuse of sirens during the transit of dignitaries. Officials say that such use not only causes traffic disruption and public inconvenience but could also compromise VIP security by revealing their routes to unauthorized individuals.

"Siren misuse is becoming a matter of concern it creates unnecessary confusion for motorists, contributes to sound pollution, and increases the risk of accidents involving escort vehicles," the order states.

Going forward, all communication related to VIP movements must be conducted via secure wireless systems. The DGP has emphasized that sirens are to be strictly reserved for emergency vehicles including ambulances, police patrol units, and fire tenders and should only be used in genuine emergency scenarios.

Unit officers across the state have been directed to enforce the order without exception and ensure strict compliance by all subordinate staff.

Back in the year 2017 the centre had issued directions banning the Lal bathi or the red beacon on all VIP vehicles.

It had been banned for everybody including the President, Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.

This was seen as a move by the BJP to end VIP culture in the nation.