SIR Phase 2 To Take Place In These 12 States. See Full List

The Election Commission today announced phase two of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are among the states in phase two. The SIR in 12 states will cover 51 crore voters, and the enumeration process will begin on November 4, said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Full list of states/UTs in Phase 2 of SIR:

Andaman and Nicobar Chhattisgarh Goa Gujarat Kerala Lakshadweep Madhya Pradesh Puducherry Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh West Bengal

The Chief Election Commissioner, during a press conference, thanked the people of Bihar for the successful completion of SIR in the state. "Voters in Bihar participated enthusiastically. As a result, not a single appeal was filed," he said.

The enumeration form of SIR this time will be different from the Bihar SIR, Kumar said.

Voter lists will be frozen tonight in the states where phase two of SIRs will be held.

The last SIR was done more than 21 years ago, in 2002-2004. It has already been done eight times between 1951 and 2004, said the Chief Election Commissioner.