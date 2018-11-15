Singer TM Krishna's Concert Called Off Allegedly After He Was Trolled

Carnatic musician TM Krishna's programme in Delhi called off

A weekend concert where award winning Carnatic singer TM Krishna was scheduled to perform has been called off by the Airport Authority of India, the sponsors of the show, allegedly after the singer was targeted by right wing trolls on social media.

"We would like to inform that due to some urgent engagements, 'Dance and Music in the Park' programme jointly organized by AAI and SPICMACAY, scheduled on 17 and 18 November has been postponed and new dates would be announced shortly. Inconvenience is regretted," said the aviation body on Thursday.

Apart from TM Krishna, Sonal Mansingh, Priyadarsini Govind, and Shahid Parvez Khan were invited to perform at the event.

AAI's regret note came four days after it sent out the invitation of the programme, which was scheduled at Nehru Park in the capital. TM Krishna had retweeted the invitation.

#AAI cordially invites you to a Carnatic vocal performance by @tmkrishna who will be accompanied by R.K. Shriramkumar on violin, Praveen Sparsh on Mridangam & Anirudh Athreya on Kanjira - on 17th November in the 2nd edition of 'Dance & Music in the Park' at Nehru Park, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8ZiUd4n2xC — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 10, 2018

The Magsaysay Award winner has often faced criticism allegedly from right wing groups for his secular stance and singing Christian hymns and other songs.

In August, a fringe group in Tamil Nadu allegedly threatened him for singing songs on Allah and Jesus in Carnatic. The controversy started after a reported audio clip was circulated on WhatsApp. The angry singer had tweeted "considering the vile comments and threats issued on social media regarding Karnatic compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one Karnatic song every month on Allah or Jesus."

Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Karnatik compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one karnatik song every month on Jesus or Allah.

T.M. Krishna #art#religion#jesus#allah#communalism#freedom#music — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018

Born and brought up in Chennai, TM Krishna did a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the Madras University. He first started leaning music at the age of six and trained under several musicians like Chingleput Ranganathan, Vidvan Seetharama Sarma and Semmangudi Srinivasier. He has also authored three books, Voices Within: Carnatic Music - Passing on an Inheritance, 'A Southern Music - The Karnatik Story and 'Reshaping Art'.