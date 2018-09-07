Singer Remo Fernandes Acquitted In Verbal Abuse Case

Goa police had filed the charge sheet against singer Remo Fernandes in December 2016.

A court in Goa Thursday acquitted 65-year-old singer Remo Fernandes in a verbal abuse case filed against him by a girl in 2015.

Remo Fernandes, known for his songs like 'Hamma hamma' and 'Jalwa', was charged under the Goa Children's Act after the 17-year-old girl alleged that she was verbally abused by him at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was admitted after being hit by a car driven by his son.

The case was being heard by the Goa Children's Court.

"Judge Vandana Tendulkar acquitted Fernandes of all charges in a verdict that was pronounced today," Rajiv Gomes, lawyer representing Mr Fernandes, told PTI.

Agassaim police, which investigated the case, had filed the charge sheet against the singer in December 2016.

According to the case details, on December 2, 2015, the girl, a native of Malvan taluka in Maharashtra, was walking towards old Goa to complete her vow to St Francis Xavier, a patron saint whose church is situated there, when she was allegedly hit by the car driven by Remo's son Jonah.

The girl, who was admitted to GMCH, later filed a police complaint that Remo Fernandes had verbally abused her during his visit to the ward, where she was undergoing treatment.