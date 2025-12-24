Singer Rashid Khan's Son Armaan Khan Cancels Shows In Bangladesh

Legendary classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan's son Armaan Khan cancelled his upcoming concerts in Bangladesh given the current political situation there.

Armaan Khan said, "It is good that I am in India on Christmas Eve. I had to catch a flight to Bangladesh since I had to perform in Bangladesh on the 25th.

"I never thought such a situation would happen in Bangladesh. All artists, especially those with a significant fanbase, must take a stand now," Khan said.

He added, "What is happening today with the Hindus in Bangladesh should not happen. People should think about humanity before religion."

Armaan Khan is the son of legendary Hindustani classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan, carrying forward the rich Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana legacy. A promising young vocalist in Indian classical music, he is known for blending tradition with a modern touch, performing widely in India and abroad.

Bangladesh has once again been gripped by unrest following the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the convener of the Inqilab platform. As soon as the news of his death broke on Thursday night, anger and protests spread to various parts of the country.

The situation quickly turned violent. Several newspaper offices in Dhaka were vandalised and set on fire, and Chhayanaut, a renowned cultural organisation in the country, also came under attack, drawing widespread criticism.