Singer Palak Muchhal's Brother Allegedly Slaps Taj Fest Organiser

During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.

All India | | Updated: March 02, 2018 13:07 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Singer Palak Muchhal's Brother Allegedly Slaps Taj Fest Organiser

Palak Muchhal's brother allegedly got into a heated argument with one of the Taj Mahotsava organisers.

Agra:  The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed that a complaint had been registered against singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash, for allegedly misbehaving with a member of the organising committee during the Taj Mahotsava held in Agra last month.

According to Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj, a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 427 had been registered against Palash Muchhal.

During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.


Sudhir Narain alleged he was slapped and threatened.

Comments
Close [X]
District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal said investigations were on. A senior police official said that action on the FIR would start soon after Holi.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

Taj MahotsavaPalak MuchhalPalak Muchhal Brother

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TVElection 2018MeghayalaNagalandTripura

................................ Advertisement ................................