Singer Palak Muchhal's Brother Allegedly Slaps Taj Fest Organiser During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Palak Muchhal's brother allegedly got into a heated argument with one of the Taj Mahotsava organisers. Agra: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed that a complaint had been registered against singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash, for allegedly misbehaving with a member of the organising committee during the Taj Mahotsava held in Agra last month.



According to Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj, a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 427 had been registered against Palash Muchhal.



During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.





Sudhir Narain alleged he was slapped and threatened.



District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal said investigations were on. A senior police official said that action on the FIR would start soon after Holi.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)







The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday confirmed that a complaint had been registered against singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash, for allegedly misbehaving with a member of the organising committee during the Taj Mahotsava held in Agra last month.According to Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj, a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 427 had been registered against Palash Muchhal.During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.Sudhir Narain alleged he was slapped and threatened. District Magistrate Gaurav Dayal said investigations were on. A senior police official said that action on the FIR would start soon after Holi. For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.