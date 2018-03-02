Singer Palak Muchhal's Brother Allegedly Slaps Taj Fest Organiser

According to Shailendra Singh, SHO Taj Ganj, a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 323, 504, 506, 332, 427 had been registered against Palash Muchhal.
During a performance on February 27 by Palak Muchhal, her brother got into a heated argument with Sudhir Narain of the organising committee over what he alleged as "mis-treatment" to Palak's mother.
Sudhir Narain alleged he was slapped and threatened.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.