Singapore Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi After Glitch

Singapore-Delhi plane landed at Delhi airport around 8.20 pm where it was halted. (File)

A Singapore Airlines aircraft carrying 228 people on Wednesday made an emergency landing in the national capital after experiencing a glitch with the nose wheel, an official said.

Coming from Singapore, the A380-800 plane made a hard landing and was later towed away from the runway to the parking stand, according to a passenger onboard.

The airport official said full emergency was declared for SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight having 228 people on board. The plane, which experienced some problem with its nose wheel, made a safe landing, he added.

Further, the official said the plane landed on runway 28 at around 8.20 pm where it was halted. The aircraft finally vacated the runway at around 8.38 pm.

According to the passenger, there was apparently "loss of steering capacity" for the plane, which also aborted landing once. Singapore Airlines could not be immediately contacted for comments.

